Fransisco ‘Kiko’ A. Rodriguez
May 14, 1949 — Oct. 10, 2020
NYSSA
Fransisco Rodriguez, 71, of Nyssa, Oregon passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Luke’s in Boise, Idaho. He was born May 14, 1949, in Acuna, Mexico, the son of Eufemia and Pedro Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife Maria Olga, their two sons and daughter, his eight grand kids and one great grand child. Also three sisters and two brothers
He will have a gravesite viewing and burial service on Friday October 16, 2020 at 1pm at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery. Cards and Flowers can be sent to 1632 North 3rd Street. Nyssa, OR. 97913. The family respectfully requests and would greatly appreciate those who attend the services to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.