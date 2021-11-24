Frankie Jean Hodge
JULY 2, 1932 — NOV. 17, 2021
FRUITLAND
Frankie Jean Hodge, 89, passed away November 17,2021, at home, with loved ones at her side.
Frankie was born to Frank Quigley and Gladys Maxwell Quigley on July 2, 1932, the oldest of two daughters, in Wilder, Idaho.
Frankie spent her childhood in Wilder, Idaho where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Billy Wayne Hodge. They moved frequently during the early years of marriage and finally settled in Fruitland, Idaho. From this loving union, two children were born. Sheryl Lynn and Paul Wayne.
Frankie was a past Noble Grand of Rebekah Lodge, a member of the SOLO group in Payette and the TOPS group in Ontario. She was an active member of the Highway Assembly of God church in Fruitland, Idaho and a member of the women’s Bible study group there.
Frankie loved to go camping and on any given week-end you would have to look to the hills to find her and Bill. She was an avid reader. She would freely share her books, but not before crossing out all of the swear words. She wrote letters, cards, short stories and poems. She even had a poem published. A favorite of the grandkids would be Grandma’s recitation of Petey the Snake at family events. She wrote many poems for special occasions and these were treasured gifts by the recipients. Frankie was generous and had a soft spot for the many charities that solicited her contributions. Frankie served as a Roll Clerk in the Payette County Assessor’s office for 26 years. There she met and made many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Billy Wayne Hodge. Her Mother and Father, her sister, Glenda Cooke and twin grandsons, Carter and Connor Hodge. She is survived by her children, Sheryl McEwen (Roger) and Paul Hodge (Shirley) both of Fruitland. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Aaron McEwen (Shannon), Wasila, AK; Jason Hodge (Mai), Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; Julie Hodge, Albany, Oregon; Chad Hodge (Carrie), Sandy, Utah; Carrie Hodge, Monmouth, OR; Amanda Buchanan (Dan), High River, Alberta, Canada, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, as well as several godchildren and special friends and relatives.
Viewing will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario, OR. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm, November 26, 2021 at the Highway Assembly of God Church, Fruitland, Idaho. These services will be preceded by internment at Wilder Cemetery at 11:00 am that same day. A reception will be held after the memorial service at the church.
Frankie has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Police program, You Are Not Alone. She loved having the policemen and women come visit her and check on her well-being.
Thank you to Encompass Hospice and Helping Hands caregiver services. The family was only able to fulfill Frankie’s wish of remaining in her home with your help. Your services were appreciated more than you will know.
Condolences to the family at http://www.lienkaemper-thomason.com