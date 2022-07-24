Frankie Dean Bailey Sr. OCT. 31, 1951 - JULY 6, 2022
ONTARIO
Frankie Dean Bailey Sr., 70, passed of natural causes 7/6/22 at St. Alphonsus in Nampa, Idaho. He was born 10/31/1951 in Payette, Idaho. The son of Frank R. and Norma F. (Goff) Bailey.
Frankie went through Ontario High School. In the front door and out the back. After high school he worked hard and received his Chefs Degree. He played minor league baseball for a bit. Later in life he became a 1st Sgt. In the Army National Guard Reserves.
In 1971 Frankie married Kathy Aubert. In 27 years of marriage, they had 3 children. They were married until Kathy was laid to rest. Frankie remarried in 2000 until he to was laid to rest to Katie Rhymes. They were married for 22 years.
In addition to his parents Frank and Norma Bailey he was preceded in death by brothers Larry and Mike Bailey. His first wife Kathy Aubert Bailey. He is survived by wife Katie Bailey, Daughter and son in law Angie and Doug Paxton, Son Frank R. Bailey, Son and life partner Frankie Bailey and Patricia Marsh. 2 stepchildren- Chris Van Brocklin, Karen Eldridge, 2 sisters- Edith Shockley and Carol Hood. A number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Frankie loved riding his motorcycle with friends, fishing with family and tinkering with what ever was lying around… Some might say he was a jack of all trades but a master of none. He worked out at Wettstein Farms for many years. When he was not farming we would be on a tow truck for Road Runner Towing.
He was loved by many. We are going to hold a Celebration of life to be determined at a later date.
