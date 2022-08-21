Frank Robinson OCT. 29, 1930 - AUG. 5, 2022
ONTARIO
Frank Robinson OCT. 29, 1930 - AUG. 5, 2022
ONTARIO
Frank Robinson was born 1930 in New Jersey and died 2022 in Idaho, he was formally a resident of Ontario, OR. He was 91 years of age. Preceded in death by his father Wallace, mother Ida, older brother Howard, spouse Barbara and grandson Clayton. Frank is survived by his younger sister Edith. He is also survived by his children David, June and Robert, numerous grand children, great grand children, nephews and nieces. A scientist by education, Dr. Robinson was a writer at heart. To honor the writer, the following was taken from a letter penned by Dr. Robinson reflecting on his loss after the death of his spouse Barbara (Sunghera) beloved mother of Charlie and Richard.
"The last time I lost a wife I found myself in the possession of a house, two dogs, two cats, a duck, and three kids. The kids were the most rewarding and time consuming. This time I just have me and a house to take care of and that isn’t too bad. Barbara had 70 years in her life. I was lucky enough to have her spend the last 22 with me. We drove across the continent four times, visited Germany and Austria, climbed Grinnell glacier in Montana, took a close up look at a smoking Mount St Helen, saw the Missouri river at the beginning and end, went through two hurricanes, a 6.7 earthquake and survived two blizzards on the open road. We followed the Oregon Trail from Missouri to Oregon City along the Platt River and climbed to the top of Scotts Bluff in Nebraska. We visited Fort Bridger, Fort Kearney, Fort Laramie, Fort Stevens, Fort Robinson, and Fort Clatsop. We followed the Freedom trail in Boston, and saw the fall colored leaves in New England, and the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains. We toured Washington DC castles and cathedrals in Germany, the Shakespearian Festival in Ashland twice. We camped at Devils Postpile, hiked three lakes for camping and fishing for trout and saw more of the U. S. A. than I can remember. We had a good time together and had fun with each others kids, grand kids and great grand kids".
Our family would like to thank all the staff of the Cottages of Payette for their loving care of our father for the past 1 1/2 yrs and also Canyon Hospice for their assistance with his last days here on earth. Cremation as per our dad's wishes was handled by Lienkaemper-Thomason in Ontario OR. No formal services are planned but his ashes will be scattered on both the east coast and west coast by family members in fitting with his love of travel.
