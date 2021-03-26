Frank ‘Dean’ Dowell
JAN. 11, 1944 — MARCH 22, 2021
ONTARIO
Frank “Dean” Dowell, 77, of Ontario, Oregon passed away peacefully Monday, March 22, 2021 at his home, surrounded by loved ones. Dean battled pancreatic cancer like a warrior for the past year.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 31st at 1pm at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario, Oregon. Reception to follow at 25 South 20th Street Payette, Idaho. Flowers can be sent to the graveside.
Dean was born in Ontario, Oregon on January 11th, 1944 to Ralph and Iva Dowell. Shortly after they moved to Bandon, Oregon for 3 years and then moved back to Ontario where they lived on a Dairy Farm. Dean had one sibling, his sister Elaine, who he was very close to. Dean graduated from Ontario High School in 1962. Dean joined the Army National Guard after graduation where he served for 4 years. Dean married Janet Kortan in October of 1963. Together they had 3 daughters: Laurie in 1964, Vicky in 1966 and Susie in 1972. In 1974 Dean and Janet divorced.
Dean worked at the Ontario Water Treatment Plant for 30 years and retired in 1999 at 55 years old. That same year he married Claudia Boyd and they have been happily married for over 22 years until his passing. Dean loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. He loved dogs and horses; he was our true cowboy. Dean also loved working on his 1931 Ford Model A Pickup that he started building in 1979. Dean and Claudia would often times go on adventures looking for parts to complete the Model A project that he finally finished in 2017. Dean did nearly all the work himself, sometimes 3 to 4 times because he was a perfectionist.
Dean’s greatest passion of all was being a Dad and Grandpa to his 4 daughters, 14 grandkids and 7 great grandkids who all thought the world of him as “Papa Dean.”
Dean is survived by his wife Claudia of Ontario; and daughters, Laurie Posey, Dana (Bobby) Psoinas, Vicky Dentinger, Susie (Casey) Mitchell, Dawn Long, Norman (Tsuneko) Long, Bobby (Jess) Long; a dog and cat, Groucho and Sugar. Dean was proceeded in death by his parents and sister, Elaine.
Dean’s family would like to thank Dr. Barton, Dr. Chai and the St Lukes team for their loving care and wonderful support.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com