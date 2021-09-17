Frank Vernon Chandler
Frank Vernon Chandler was born on January 13, 1929, in Weiser, Idaho. He passed away peacefully in his home, on his beautiful Chandler Valley Ranch, along Monroe Creek, Sunday morning, September 12, 2021. Frank was born the second child, and first son, to Vernon and Naomi May Chandler. When Frank was six years old, the Chandlers moved from a home along the Oregon side of the Snake River, to the cattle ranch on Monroe Creek, along highway 95. Frank’s favorite place became their new ranch home.
As Frank grew, he developed a great love for horses. He and his brother and sisters worked, and played, on them for hours. Frank learned the value of hard work at his father’s side. He loved ranching, and hoped to spend his life in that profession. Each day, Frank attended school in Weiser, but he couldn’t wait to get back home to the ranch. Frank graduated from Weiser High School in the spring of 1947.
After his first encounter with a crawler tractor at the age of 7, Frank developed a great love of heavy equipment. His parents purchased an Oliver tractor, and he spent many days during his early teen years driving that tractor. Shortly after graduating from high school, Frank worked construction for Lee Thorson. He ran the tractor with the carry all, and caterpillar crawler. He also helped build Memorial Park; moving dirt and smoothing out the hill, so it could be planted into grass for the community’s use. Frank worked on many projects around the Weiser area, over in Wyoming with Morrison- Knudsen, and various road jobs in the Mineral area. Operating heavy equipment was pure joy to Frank.
Frank received his mission call to the Northern States Mission and served for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for two years in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois. He enjoyed serving and meeting new people. While serving in the Janesville, Wisconsin area, Frank met Nancy Elaine Seliger. At the end of his two-year mission, Frank and Nancy returned to Idaho together, and were married in the Salt Lake Temple two weeks later.
Frank’s draft notice to serve in the U.S. Army was waiting for him when he returned from his mission. He reported for military service just a few months after he and Nancy were married. Frank left his new wife with family, and served the U.S. Army in Stuttgart, Germany for two years.
After his discharge from the Army, Frank and Nancy were able to purchase their first home on Monroe Creek. A couple years later, they purchased the old Roseborough Ranch, where Frank worked as a young boy. They worked hard raising horses, beef cattle, milk cows, pigs, and children on their ranch. Frank and Nancy had eight children; six daughters and two sons.
Frank actively served in his church and community, and loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ. His testimony was a central part of his life, and he often shared it with his posterity.
Frank considered his family to be his greatest accomplishment, and his great love. At his death, Frank’s posterity totaled 161 individuals. Along with his children, Frank has 33 grandchildren, 84 great-grandchildren, and many wonderful sons and daughters-in-law whom he loved. Their visits were the highlight of his days.
