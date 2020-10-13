Francisco Rodriguez Islas
Oct. 10, 1929 — Oct.4, 2020
NYSSA
Francisco Islas Rodriguez was born in Pegueros, Jaslisco, Mexico on October 10th 1929. He born to to Fulgencio Rodriguez and Dominga Islas. The family migrated to the border town of Tijuana B.C. Mexico and lived there until 1976. He then migrated to Nyssa, Oregon and raised his family of 5. Most of his life he worked in restaurants, agricultural, worked and Amalgamated Sugar CO in Nyssa Oregon for 15 years. Some of his passions included being a comedian and gardening. Francisco was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife Herminia Rodriguez Garcia of 71. They were married 52 years and raised 5 children. Hector Javier Castello (53), Maria Elena Rodriguez (51), Jorge Rodriguez (48), Mercedes Rodriguez and Maria del Rosario Nava Rodriguez. He has 23 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. From his first marriage he had one son named Salvador Rodriguez Garcia (71).
A viewing will be held at Lienkaemper Funeral Home in Ontario, Oregon on Monday October 12th from 6:00-8:00 PM.Mass Services will be held Tuesday October 13th at 11am and followed by services at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario.