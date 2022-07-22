Francisca Alvarado Rivera OCT. 3, 1949 - JULY 17, 2022
Our mother Francisca Alvarado Rivera , passed away on July 17th 2022 at the age of 72 in Nampa Idaho.
Our mom was born on October 3rd 1949 to Jose and Ynocente Alvardo in Batesville Texas. She was one of nine children (7 daughters , 2 sons) . she married our father Placido M. Rivera in 1965 and have remained married for 57 years. In 1968 they had their first child Placido A. Rivera J.R. , followed by Gilberto in 1970 , Melissa in 1974 and Alejandro (Alex) in 1979.
Francis worked at holy rosary hospital for 22 years and for the Ontario school district for 15 years . she made lifelong friends wherever she went .She was a devoted mother , grandmother and great grandmother and taught us all valuable traits and skills to take with us in our daily lives. Family was important to her and showed it by going to any events for all of us kids “school programs, sporting events, graduations , births , weddings” you name it she was there , she also went to go see our family in Texas , loved to play bingo and made the best meals for us . after retirement she helped wrangle all the grandkids and watched them grow up.
Mom is survived by our dad (Placido) , sons Gilbert (Erica) , Alex (Brandi) , daughter Melissa (Andres “David”) , along with many grandchildren Nicholas (Niko) ,Christopher ,Kenny , Isabel ,E.J. , Annika, Michael ,Alex J.R. ,Tyler ,Ethan ,Ella, Ryder., Great grandchildren Rylee , Hazeland, Sayla ,Brodi and Kyden.
Preceded in death by two brothers Ricardo and Juan three sisters Tina ,Keta and Soila, Son PlacIdo A. Rivera J.r. and grandson Moses Ryan Salinas
Services pending at a later date.
