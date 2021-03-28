Floyd LeRoy Moyer
JUNE 24, 1941 — SEPT. 24, 2020
FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
Floyd LeRoy Moyer passed away September 24, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Floyd was born June 24,1941 in Emmet Idaho to Earl and Helen Moyer.
Floyd grew up in Emmett. He served in the US Marine Corp in 1957 – 1964. After the Marine Corp he started his 25-year career in law enforcement. His path started at the Ada County sheriff’s going to Whitman county WA. He then moved on to Bannock County ID for 11 years. He finished is remaining years in Law enforcement serving his last 8 years as Police Chief in Payette Idaho. He then went on to serve a 4-year term as Mayor of Payette. In 1994 Floyd and his family moved to Hayden Idaho. This is where he worked for Post Falls High School handling in-house detention, of all the positions he had this was his favorite working with “his kids”.
Floyd married Lois Hanson in 1960 that marriage ended in divorce.
He married Mary “Linda” Canning in 1971. Floyd is survived by his wife Linda his children, Chance Moyer, Chris Leonard and wife Sandy, Stacy Hammond her husband Chad and Brian Moyer six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Sisters Doris Newel her husband Manny, Donna Denney husband Lawrence, brother Roger Moyer wife Stacey and numerous nieces and nephews, He was proceed in death by his parents and a sister Elaine Howard.
Floyd loved life from fishing in Alaska with his friend Denny, cutting wood, going to yard sale and telling stories. He was a very dedicated Grandpa, going to and supporting his grandchildren in every sport and activity they did. His grandchildren brought him an immense amount of pleasure and pride. His true love and passion in life was always family.
In leu of flower the family suggest you make contribution to your favorite charity or Tunnel to Towers or to North Idaho Hospice.
The family wishes to thank his Dr, Rebecca Bertsch and Amy Ellsworth and the care givers at North Idaho Hospice.
Services are to be held at English Funeral Home in Coeur D’ Alene at 2pm on April 10. Please feel free to bring your favorite Moyer stories and pictures to share.