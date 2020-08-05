Florence Joan (JoAnne) Stiff Hardy

Dec. 4, 1935 - July 19, 2020

UNITY, OR

JoAnne Hardy, 84, of Unity, Oregon died on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Fruitland, Idaho. Recitation of the Rosary will take place on August 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (PDT) at St. Francis de Sales’ Cathedral in Baker City, OR, followed by a eulogy. A Funeral Mass of Resurrection will begin at 10:00 am (PDT). There will be live streaming of the Mass, which can be accessed at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT0gtOg_f7HWOs8sIL9gCUw/videos, then you enter Yese Na Velugus Fr. Suresh. Family and Friends are invited to an outdoor reception following the Mass.

For those who would like to make a memorial donation in JoAnne's memory the family suggests St. Joseph's Catholic Church or Ronald McDonald House Charities, c/o of Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PO Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834.

pinevalleyfuneral-

home.com

