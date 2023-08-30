After An Adventurous Life Of 94 Years, Our Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Ferrell Passed Away February 2, 2023 at Saint Alphonsus In Nampa, Idaho.
Ferrell Was Born To Paul And Georgie Towell At Her Aunt Eva’s Home Near Weiser, Idaho. In Her Early Years She Grew Up Using Horses And Being Horseback In Midvale, Idaho. She Was a Fourth Generation Midvale, Idaho Pioneer. She Was Tough, Sturdy And Inventive In The True Pioneer Spirit. Her Parents Paul And Georgie, Along With Ferrell and Sister Jean Moved From Midvale, Idaho to Harper, Oregon to Homestead. Ferrell Went to Grade School and High School in Harper.
It Was in Harper That She Met Joe Anderson And The Couple Was Married December 23, 1950. They Had Two Children, Jodie and Quinten Anderson.
Ferrell Loved Working Outdoors. The Family Ranched and Farmed in Cow Valley, Rose Creek And Bridgeport Along With Doing Custom Haying For Other Area Ranchers. During This time Joe and Ferrell Enjoyed Playing Music With the Ironside Bandits At Grange Hall Dances And Having Jam Sessions With Friends And Family. In 1970 Joe And Ferrell Purchased A Smaller Acreage Outside Of Vale. While In Vale, Joe Worked For The BLM and ODOT. Upon Joe’s Retirement They Moved to Unity, Oregon and Continued Their Adventures of Hunting And Mining.
Joe Passed Away in 1993 And Ferrell Started Her Shop, “Ferrell’s Taxidermy”. She Loved The Outdoors, Hunting, Mining, Building Things, Crafts and Creating Beautiful Big Game Mounts For Family, Friends And Customers. She Was A Member Of The Unity Home Extension And The Red Hat Ladies. In Her Later Years She Loved Growing Flowers In Her Rock Gardens, Feeding Hummingbirds, Finches, Watching The Deer And Antelope Off Her Porch and Visiting With Her “Friends Of The Round Table”. Telling Stories And Visits With The Grandkids and Great Grands Was a Highlight For Her. In 2022 Ferrell Joined The Assisted Living Family At Pioneer Placed. Everyone There Loved Their Talks With Ferrell And Hearing Her Life Stories. Ferrell’s Family Would Like To Thank Pioneer Assisted Living For Their Love And Care During Her Time There.
She Is Survived By Children; Jodie (Mike) Maupin, Son Quinten (Gwyneth) Anderson. Brothers; Dave (Joan) Towell, Del (Carol) Towell. Grandchildren; Rachelle (Kelly) Parker, Chelsey (Gene) Ross, Ellen (Cody) Carpenter, Mandi (Mark) Wallace, Jenni (Bo) Workman, Cody (Cara) Anderson, Whitni (Jordan) Matteri. Seven Grandchildren and Twenty-Four Great Grandchildren. Many Wonderful Nephews and Nieces, Great Nephews And Great Nieces.
Ferrell Was Preceded In Death By Her Husband Joe, Parents Paul And George Towell, Sister Jean Carper, Granddaughter Rikki Anderson and Many Dear Friends and Extended Family.
Family And Friends Are Invited To A Celebration Of Life on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 at 1:00PM Pacific Time At The Unity Community Hall, Unity Oregon.
