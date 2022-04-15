Fawn Larae (Rupe) Glimpse, 84, passed away March 20, 2022 in Ontario Oregon with family by her side.
She was born November 25, 1937 in Sterling Idaho to the late Ralph and Gladys (Frazier) Rupe.
She spent her younger years in and around Ontario OR where she attended school.
Fawn was a long time resident of Vista CA (53 years) before failing health brought her back to Ontario to be closer to family in 2020.
She enjoyed painting, traveling and helping others. She blessed her neighbors and family with her caring attitude and never hesitated when asked for help. She truly had a love for the lord.
She missed her little dog Missy who passed in 2021 and had been her constant companion for 13+ years.
Fawn is survived by her daughter Renee Hildebrandt, Michelle Gorden (Tom), her sons, Lee Leighton (Cha) and Corey Glimpse (Juanita). 8 Grandchildren and 7 Great grandchildren. Brothers, Darwin Skinner, Mike Rupe and Sister, Cheryl Cummings. Step children, Rand Schroeder, Lori Enteman and Tina Claremont.
Fawns ashes will be placed with her husband Herb Glimpse, (who passed in 1995) at Riverside Cemetery in Payette Idaho, with immediate family in attendance.
