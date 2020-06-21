Evelyn Wells

May 8, 1932 - June 11, 2020

FRUITLAND

Evelyn Wells passed June 11, 2020 and was born May 8, 1932. Evelyn suffered from severe pain for many years and the family is comforted in knowing she is now pain free. She followed her husband, Bob Wells, who died December 2019. They were married for 70 years and she missed him terribly.

Evelyn never met a cleaning product or vacuum cleaner she didn’t like. Her granddaughter, Jodie, recently said, “When Grandma gets to heaven she’s going to give it a good scrubbing.” Her family and friends chuckled. “No truer words.” A few days before she passed, Evelyn said, “Next time I’m going to live in a little cottage.” It will sparkle.

Evelyn is survived by her sons, Randy Wells and Ron Wells, daughters Tina Mulligan (John) and Becky Howerton (Stan), six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

The family will schedule a Celebration of Life once the corona virus has passed.

