Evelyn
Strickland
MAY 27, 1931 — JAN. 4, 2021
NAMPA
Evelyn Sarah Strickland was born one of seven children on May 27, 1931. She passed away on January 4, 2021. Evie was born in Big Beaver, Michigan. She was married to Joseph Dudley Strickland (deceased) on October 8, 1950.
In addition to one surviving sister, Sandra Brooks of California, and sister-in-law Penny Brooks of Payette, Idaho, she is survived by eight children: Eva Griffin of Nampa, Idaho; David Strickland of Nampa, Idaho; Nancy Montgomery of Payette, Idaho; Lois Silva of Nampa, Idaho; Sarah Acosta of Caldwell, Idaho; Cherie Himes of LaPine, Oregon; Eric Strickland of Caldwell, Idaho; and Eloise Craft of Caldwell, Idaho. Moreover, she is survived by more than 50 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
If it is not obvious already, Evelyn made her life with children. She had a daycare center, Evie’s Tot Lot, in Payette, Idaho. She also fostered more than 75 children. Evie will be sadly missed and forever and fondly loved by her family and friends of which she had many.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Idaho Youth Ranch are graciously appreciated, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, Idaho 83661. Condolences may be made to Evelyn’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.