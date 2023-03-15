Evelyn Beth Horn passed away on March 8, 2023, at Pioneer Place Nursing Home in Vale, Oregon, at the age of 80. She was born in Ontario at what was then Holy Rosary Hospital, now St. Alphonsus, on October 3, 1942, to Robert and Ruth Whitaker. Evelyn graduated from Nyssa High School in 1960, and from Treasure Valley Community College in 1995, receiving her degree in automated office technology. She worked for several years at Encompass Home Health in Ontario. Evelyn leaves a brother, Robert A. and Kim Whitaker of Yuma, Arizona, and a sister, Marylyn Rands of Ogden, Utah. From her brother, she leaves her niece, Katy (Jimmy) Smith and their three children, and a nephew Randy (Coco) Whitaker and their three children. From her sister, she leaves two nieces and a nephew, Jalene Greer, and Judy (Larry) Cigler, and Jerry (Donna) Spangler and their children. She also leaves many cousins. Evelyn enjoyed crocheting and gifting Afghans in the tradition of her grandmothers. Her baked goods were famous, and she shared them generously with coworkers and friends. She was known for her friendly smile, and was always ready to lend a helping hand with yard sales, cleaning, or childcare. Evelyn wrote clever and inspiring poetry and had the distinct ability to put the beauty of nature into words. She had a lovely singing voice.