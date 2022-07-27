Evaline Jane Hedin Hall NOV. 30, 1933 - JULY 16, 2022
Evaline Jane Hedin Hall, age 88 of Ontario, Oregon passed away July 16, 2022. Evaline was born to LeRoy Frank and Mary Jane Hedin on November 30, 1933 on Thanksgiving Day in her grandmother’s house in Broadwater, Nebraska.
After graduating from high school, she went to junior college in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and then taught school in a one room school house for one year. The school was mixed grades with a black pot belly stove in the middle of the room for heat.
Evaline left teaching to join the US Air Force, where she met and married Francis Norman Carroll. Together they had five children. She moved to Payette where she was a rural carrier for the US Postal Service for over 30 years. In retirement she volunteered as a Pink Lady at the local hospital and then with the Head Start Program for several years. She crocheted the Lord’s Prayer which was framed and hung in the entryway of Holy Rosary Hospital. She also enjoyed golfing, painting, and playing bridge with friends. In 2007 her high school sweetheart, Herman Hall came back into her life after 60 years. They were married that December.
During hip surgery in February 2010, she suffered a stroke that left her partially paralyzed. Herman took very good care of her until they moved into assisted living in Ontario, Oregon.
She is survived by her husband Herman Hall, Ontario, Oregon; Daughters, Cynthia Carroll, Boise, ID; Debby Blatchley, Pratt KS; and sons: Michael (Connie) Carroll, New Plymouth, ID; Phillip (Theresa) Carroll, Troutdale, OR; and Anthony (Karen) Carroll, Milwaukie, OR; Eleven grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Pat, a son-in-law Michael and a grandson Joshua.
There will be no services by Evaline’s request. Condolences may be sent to the family at Haren-Wood.com.
