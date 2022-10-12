Eula Violet (Glenn) Stewart
MAY 31, 1937 — SEPT. 12, 2022
ONTARIO
Eula lived what she believed. Her words rang true, because her heart was pure. She didn’t cower from a fight, but used finesse and tact to make her point and win you over to her side before you knew it.
Because she lost her dad at such a young age, she cherished her mother, brothers and sister. After her father Warner’s death, her mother, Willa, modeled faith and tenacity in keeping her five children together with little money aided by the love and support of family and friends. The value of friendship was instilled early and remained in lifelong friends. Eula was devoted to the love of her life, Bill, for the 67 years they were married. As she raised their daughters, Teri & Lori, she was able to blend the fine line between mothering and friendship. For her granddaughter, Jennifer, she was present to share and model the gifts only one great woman can pass along to another. Her son-in-law, Christopher, and grandson-in-law, Micah, became her own.
Her faith was something she did not take for granted, but rather granted her peace and strength day by day as it grew stronger and then carried her when she needed it most. The Love of Jesus was not a metaphor, but a way of life.
Stewart Oil became the vehicle to enhance her business skills, and her sense of community as she and Bill delivered fuel throughout the Treasure Valley.
She graduated as a Payette Pirate, but the Mariners were her team and Eula’s Bridal was her passion.
She owned and operated Eula’s Bridal, an opportunity for Eula and her team of family and friends to help bridal parties and those in need of formal wear prepare for that special day. Fella’s weren’t allowed to wear their tuxes below their hips and the bride’s gown was altered and pressed so no one left without the perfect fit. So much more goes into a wedding than beautiful garments, it wasn’t a business, it was her calling.
Eula also felt compassion for the unborn, so in lieu of flowers a fund has been set up at Hope Pregnancy Center in Ontario to minister to unborn babies and their parents. https://www.hpcontario.com/donate or Hope Pregnancy Center, PO Box 400, Ontario, OR 97914.
Eula would like you to know her work here is done. She leaves behind her loving family, the kids who called her “back-up-Mom,” and her German Chocolate Cake recipe. But even more she leaves behind changed hearts who knew and loved her, those she touched and those who touched her. Even though the call was unexpected, she was ready for that appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge signing bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. When your call comes, you are invited to join her — all you have to do is accept the invitation from Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. That’s all it takes to receive the signing bonus.
Her celebration of life service will be held on October 15 @ 1pm, Sunrise Christian Church, 968 SW 30th St, Ontario, OR 97914.