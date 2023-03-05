Eugene Windle Ivester was born May 13, 1950 in The Dalles, Oregon and passed away unexpectedly January 2, 2023 at his home in Fruitland, Idaho. Gene spent the majority of his childhood in Portland, Oregon. After completing his sophomore year at Parkrose High in 1966, Gene’s family moved to a small farm outside of Woodland, Washington. In 1968 he graduated from Woodland High. In his school years he participated in softball, basketball and the high jump event in track & field.
In 1969 Gene moved back to Portland, Oregon where met his first wife, Paulette. Gene and Paulette lived in the Portland area in the 1970s and had two children, Joseph Windle and Brandee Jean.
During his work years Gene lived in Washington, Oregon, Montana, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Idaho. Among his jobs he drove trucks, worked for the railroad, worked in the oil industry, did mill work and various other jobs. In 2017 Gene moved to Fruitland, Idaho and became the janitor at the Elks Lodge in Ontario. When Gene wasn’t working, he was happy to volunteer at the Elks Lodge or help his family and friends. He worked diligently until his health required him to retire.
During his life, Gene enjoyed playing various sports, card games, listening to music, gardening, camping, fishing, hunting and on television he loved watching sports, the Antique RoadShow, Jeopardy, Western movies and NCIS.
Gene is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Siemens, father, Paul W. Ivester, his son, Joseph W. Ivester and his granddaughter, Angel Trejo.
Gene is survived by his brother, Paul C. Ivester (Barbara), sister, Lynn Marie Jones (Steve), daughter, Brandee Trejo (Miguel), and seven grandchildren, Scott Drain, Joseph M, Ivester, Dakota Ivester, Erick Trejo, Jazmin Trejo, Austin Trejo and Isaak Trejo.
Private Cremation Haren-Wood Chapel & Crematory Ontario, Oregon. Service will be held at the Elks Lodge #1690 in Ontario, Oregon on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11 am. The Interment Service will be held at Skyline Memorial Gardens in Portland, Oregon on Monday, May 22nd at 11 am followed by a Celebration of Life dinner at Gearhart McMenamins on the Oregon coast. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Ontario Elks #1690 Scholarship Fund or to any nonprofit benefiting disadvantaged youth or the homeless.