Eugene Lawrence Palmer
Dec. 30, 1936 — Oct. 22, 2020
ONTARIO
Gene Palmer 83, long time resident of Ontario passed away October 22, 2020. He was the son of John and Evelyn Palmer. Gene Graduated in 1955 From Harper High and worked for Malheur Bell for 34 years. In 1955 he married Elaine Duncan and they raised 4 children. Elaine died in 2009. Gene was a National Guard Veteran and spent 35 years as a Volunteer Fire Fighter for the citizens of Ontario.
He volunteered his time and talents to the youth as a Boy Scout leader for many years and in 1970 took his Troop to the World Jamboree in Japan. Gene was also, a Master Mason and valued the teachings and guidance they provided him. He spent many summer days white water rafting, flying his plane and playing golf in retirement and loved to spend his winters in Mexico or Arizona. In 2014 his dream came true and he married his sweetheart Wanda Palmer. They were able to have almost 6 years together and Had many adventures during that time.
Gene is survived by his wife Wanda and her loving family, His 3 daughters, Leslie, Terrie and Alissa, Son Mike, Their spouses and 6 Grand Children and 5 Great Grandchildren.
A private service will be held for the Family and a Celebration of life at a later date.
Many thanks to Dr. John Phillips for his help and friendship thru the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children are appreciated. 2900 Rocky Point DR, Tampa, FL 33607.