Ethel Lee (Pew) Jessup
Feb. 20, 1931 - Aug. 15, 2020
MIDVALE
Ethel Lee (Pew) Jessup was born to John Curt Pew and Ollie Finer (Hyder) Pew on February 20, 1931, in Buhl, Idaho at home. John and Ollie had married on one day in Tennessee and left the next day for Idaho, to work as farm laborers in Buhl. Ethel was the first of three children; John Curt Pew Jr. was born in 1938 and Marjorie Marie (Pew) Cooper in 1949.
As Ollie had never traveled from home until she married, she tried to keep Ethel close, even showing concern for the first time Ethel went a couple of houses down the road to spend the night with a friend. Her sister, Margie, commented that Ethel was a little bit of a “wild child” who managed to escape into town and the occasional movie. As a teenager she covered her walls in pictures of movie stars, longed for adventure, and dreamed of “tall, dark, and handsome, seated on a horse” aka Zane Gray.
In the two and a half years following high school Ethel managed to escape Twin Falls County to Ontario, Oregon. Settling into a job with a CPA and finding a room with a kind Christian couple, the Selby’s. There she became a Christian and gave her life to Jesus. She also attended Mrs. Edna Secoy’s Sunday School Class with a young man, Dean Jessup.
Young Dean had a short list of important traits for his future mate, a small nose, a bathing suit body, and she had to be a Christian (good thing Ethel had managed that) and Dean met her tall, dark, handsome, mounted on a horse fantasy. They traveled at Christmas to meet her family in Buhl and his family in California, where Dean gave Ethel an engagement ring on Christmas Eve. And on December 27th they were married in Las Vegas traveling home.
The young couple eventually settled on a farm in Vale, Oregon, where Jeanne, Driggs, Curt and Jill were born. Later they moved to the home in Midvale, Idaho where Ethel would happily reside for the rest of her life. This is where Janalee and Jody joined the family.
Ethel was a woman who delighted in the written word, particularly the Bible. Verses were written on sunflower cards and posted throughout the house as were the huge collection of “sonflowers”. She was known to be a gracious host, whose table expanded to feed hay hands from California, kids, friends, and missionaries from around the world. And always on real plates. Paper plates (shudder) were not to be thought of nor used. She was known to say things like, “We like things. We love people.”, “Eat your bread crusts and you can whistle.” And of course, the infamous, “Because, I’m the Mother!” This lovely and gracious lady was not above cutting your throat in a game of Rook (particularly against Dean) or holding a grudge for over 30 years, i.e. the “Overflowing Sink Controversy” (also against Dean.) One granddaughter commented that she could see Ethel reading stories to her son in heaven. Probably Brer Rabbit (with voices) or Bird Life in Wington.
Ethel lost her husband, Dean Manley Jessup of 68 years, exactly seven months prior to her death on January 15th, 2020. Ethel was preceded in death by her father, John Curt Pew in 1969, her mother Ollie Finer (Hyder) Pew in 1973, and her brother John Curt Pew Jr. “Junior” in 2020. Ethel also sadly lost her grandson, Brody Driggs Jessup and great-grandson Cody James Sangster.
Ethel is survived by her children Jeanne Albright, Driggs (Patty) Jessup, Curt (Elaine) Jessup, Jill (Scott) Caver, Janalee (Randy) Schrader, and Jody (Timothy) Gallegos, 17 grandchildren, and 28 great- grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Cambridge Bible Church in Cambridge, Idaho.
Ethel would remind you that, “In quietness and confidence is your strength.” Isaiah 30:15.
