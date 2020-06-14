Ethel Cleo Gordon
Dec. 16, 1930 - June 7, 2020
MIDVALE
Cleo Gordon died Sunday, June 7th, 2020.
Ethel Cleo Allen, was born to her parents Clark Allen and Alice Mary (Balldock) Allen in Hailey Idaho at the North Star Mine on December 16th, 1930. She was the youngest of six children: Earl Balldock Allen, Silas Dale Allen, Ora Doris “Dode” Allen, Alphama Mary Allen, and Minerva Dean Allen. Cleo met Walter Lowell Gordon when she was 16 in Baker, Oregon. They married May 6th, 1950. Cleo and Walt had four children: Tanna Jo Gordon, born 1951, Donald Ray Gordon, 1952, Sheryl “Sherry” Lynn Gordon, 1953, and Jacqueline “Jackie” Marie Gordon, 1956. Cleo and Walt retired to their home in Midvale, Idaho. Cleo loved hunting, fishing, and camping with her family. She was a creative cheery person, who had a wonderful sense of humor. She was easy to talk with and a keen Scrabble and Pinochle player. She was greatly loved by her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.
Services will be held 1:00 pm, Sunday, June 13th at the LDS in Cambridge, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.