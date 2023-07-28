In Loving Memory of Esther Rose Tate. Esther Rose Tate, age 78, passed away peacefully on July 8th, 2023 in Nampa, Idaho. She was born on May 17th, 1945 in San Bernardino, California. She was predeceased by her parents Marvin and Helen Martin, her brother Ralph Martin, sister Mary Martin, and brother Clyde Martin. Esther Tate is survived by her husband Orville Allen Tate, Son David Tate and Daughter-in-Law Michelle Tate, Daughter Shelanda Nelson and Son-in-Law Thomas Nelson, sisters Letevia Boese, Beverly Metheny, Pam Martin Easley, Baby Brother Bo Martin, her Aunt Mary Becker, Grandchildren Seth Tate (Jennifer) , Zachary Tate, Connor Nelson and Orion Nelson, Great Grandchildren Everett Tate, Rory Tate and Tippton Tate-Miller, and many Nieces, Nephews and friends.
Esther was born and raised in California. She was the oldest of 8 siblings and she cherished the relationships that she had with all of her brothers and sisters. She attended Pacific High School in San Bernardino.
She met her life long partner at Trinity Full Gospel Church in San Bernardino, California. They married on March 31st, 1962. She lived in Southern California, then moved to Northern California where she raised her children and eventually moved to Ontario, Oregon where she spent the latter part of her life.
During her lifetime she held many jobs. She was a manager at a 7-11 for many years, after moving to Idaho she opened her own convenience store and fruit stand where she worked beside her husband, then she worked at a Curves gym, and she also helped out at a local daycare. Her final years of life were spent enjoying time with her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She adored them all and was always ready to share a story and pictures.
She was known for speaking her mind and many life phrases like “It is…What it is”, ”It’s time to get tough” and “I LOVE YOU MORE!” Esther Tate will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, resilience and strength. Her memory will forever be cherished and her spirit will continue to inspire us.
Special Thanks to all of her Doctors, Surgeons, Nurses, Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, and Wound Care Team.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at a future date not yet determined.
