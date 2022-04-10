Esther Merle Saxton
FEB. 2, 1933 — DEC. 9, 2021
FRUITLAND
Esther Merle Saxton, 88, of Fruitland, Idaho passed away peacefully on December 9, 2021 at St. Charles Medical Center, Bend, Oregon. Esther was born February 2, 1933 in Montana to Marvin and Anne (Campbell) Cornett. Her family lived outside of Emmett, near Uncle Tom’s Cabin, and she attended a one room school there. She spoke fondly of her childhood years and the big family gatherings they would have weekly. Esther married Robert Moulton in 1949. To this union five children were born; Teresa, Cheri, Thelma, Bobby, and Eddie. They later divorced. After their divorce she ran a restaurant in New Plymouth for five years where she worked hard and many long hours. She loved to tease and joke with her customers. It was during this time that she met Leroy Saxton. She said he was always so serious and she couldn’t get him to joke around. One day she decided she would make him a special dessert and decorate it in a way that would make him laugh. It worked! Not long after that they started dating and were married. To this union one child was born, Tommy. After closing her restaurant Esther worked at The Cheyenne Social Club as a hostess, The Charolais, and the Eastside Cafe as a waitress.
After deciding it was time to leave waitress work she took a job as the secretary for Christian Life Fellowship Church. She served as the church secretary for a number of years. She was a leader for the women’s Aglow group for several years. She stayed in contact with several ladies of this group dubbed “The Old Biscuits”. They would get together for lunches monthly and took several trips together.
Esther was an excellent artist, (self-taught). She loved to paint Indian art, barns, and rodeo events. Esther was a timer for the Payette County Rodeo for several years. Esther loved to travel with Leroy to the different rodeos where he was a pick up man. She would take her camera with her and snap photos of the different events and cowboys that she would later use for her paintings.
Esther took great joy in cooking big dinners for family and friends. Two years ago she hosted Thanksgiving dinner for the family at her place. 65 people attended! She loved every minute of it! Esther was a hoot and was always the life of the party! She was always there to listen, give encouragement, comfort, and help if needed. Her family was a blessing to her and they brought her much joy.
For the last 10 years Esther loved to sit on her front porch in the evenings watching the cowboys rope and have fellowship with them when they were done roping. She loved to talk about the Lord to the cowboys or to anyone that would listen. Every morning she would sit in her chair in the kitchen reading her bible, enjoying a cup of hot cocoa. She spent many hours in prayer for her family and friends. She loved the Lord with all of her heart!
Esther was proceeded in death by her first husband, Robert, her second husband Leroy, eight brothers, three sisters, son-in-law Sal Parra, and daughter-in-law Cheryl Saxton. Daughter Thelma Poston passed away the day after Esther. Esther is survived by her daughters Teresa (Pat) Schaffner, Redmond, OR., Cheri Parra, Prescott, AZ., sons Bobby (Paula) Moulton, Fruitland, ID., Eddie Moulton, Emmett, ID., Tommy Saxton, Fruitland, ID., 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service for Esther and her daughter Thelma Poston will be held at Christian Life Fellowship Church on April 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with internment to follow at Park View Cemetery, New Plymouth, ID.
To honor Esther’s memory, memorials may be made to Christian Life Fellowship Church, or a charity of your choice.