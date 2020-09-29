Estaban Jimenez
Nov. 2, 1938- Aug. 31, 2020
Nyssa
Esteban Jimenez was born in Piedras Negras Coah, Mexico on November 2nd, 1938. His family moved to United States at the age of 12 at which point he was conferred U.S. citizenship. He moved to Nyssa, Oregon in 1950 where he had since resided with Maria Ofelia Alvarez, his loving wife. The two married in 1957.
Esteban spent his adult life working at the Amalgamated Sugar Factory where he officially served as Yard Foreman. Unofficially, he served as an advisor, a confidant, a mentor, and a friend to those entrusted to his care. He retired after 38 years of honorable service.
Esteban was a very well-known and caring member of the community.
Those who knew Esteban also knew had an insatiable passion for ALL things baseball (especially when it came to the Cubs), barbecuing, and passing quality time with his friends and family. He loved to sing and play his guitar on Sundays at St. Bridgets Catholic Church and on special occasions. It should be noted, though, all events became special occasions when he picked up his guitar because of the way he amazed his audience with his lively spirit and admirable talent.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Maria Ofelia Jimenez, three brothers, two sisters and six children. His brothers and sisters are Humberto Jimenez, Eloy Jimenez, Juan Jimenez, Martha Rodriguez, and Maria Chavez. His children are Juanita Jimenez (of Emmett, Idaho), Lucio and Tammy Jimenez, Arturo and Maribell Jimenez (of Nyssa, Oregon), Maria Ofelia Maldonado (of East Moline, Illinois), Virginia Garcia (of Rock Island, Illinois) and Juan Anthony Jimenez. Esteban is also survived by (a very special granddaughter) Heidy Muñoz, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hilario and Tomasa Jimenez, brother Reyes Jimenez, two sisters Mela and Juanita Jimenez, and daughter Gloria Jimenez-Jaime.