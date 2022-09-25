Esperanza (Espe) Elizabeth
Cunningham
DEC. 9, 1939 — SEPT. 4, 2022
ONTARIO
Esperanza Elizabeth Cunningham, of Ontario, Oregon, died peacefully at Dorian Assisted Living in Ontario, OR on Sunday, September 4, 2022 after suffering from dementia for several years.
She was born on December 9, 1939 in San Jose, Costa Rica, a child of Augusto Bourrillon, an immigrant from France, and Carmen Sequra Madrigal of Costa Rica. Her mother later married John Brown and they moved to Waterford, California in February, 1944. In 1952, she moved to Notus, Idaho with her mother and stepfather.
She married Max Romey October 15, 1954. They had four children, Marvin Romey, Katharyn Waldemer, Curtis Romey and Charles Brent Romey.
Following their divorce, she attended Treasure Valley Community College earning her Associate Degree.
Esperanza moved to Ontario in 1983 where she worked for many years as a bookkeeper in a CPA office and a construction firm before working for Yturri Rose LLP, law firm as the office manager for 20 years prior to retirement.
She met Robert Cunningham while working as an assistant for Bob’s accounting firm in Ontario. They were married on August 9, 1986. This marriage gave her four stepchildren, Michael, Patrick, Karen and Richard Shan Cunningham.
She loved her many flowers and enjoyed working in them in her yard. She was an avid oil painter producing many paintings that hung on display in various locations. She took great joy in the many outings with her lady friends that took place over the years.
She had a beautiful singing voice and sang with the Treasure Valley Community College choir, Community Choir and Church Choirs for many years. We are sure she is now singing with the angels.
She is survived by her husband, Robert of Ontario, three children; Katharyn (Duane) of Payette, ID, Curtis (Kelly) of San Antonio, TX and Brent (Sylvia) of Santee, CA; two stepchildren, Patrick (Catherine) of Corvallis, OR and Richard Shan (Jacki) of Myrtle Point, OR; a very special granddaughter, Kristina Cutler; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren as well as a sister, Dolores (Mike) Doyle of Deer Lodge, MT, a brother Monty (Anita) Brown of Caldwell ID and many relatives and friends both locally and in Costa Rica; including her dear cousin Alicia Gonzalez.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Marvin Romey, stepson Michael Cunningham, stepdaughter Karen Cunningham and great granddaughter, Brooklyn Cutler.
Church services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 829 SW Second Avenue, Ontario, OR. The Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022 with Mass on the following day, Friday, September 30 at 10:00 am. Cremation has taken place with internment immediately following Mass and a luncheon to follow.
Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario is in charge of arrangements.