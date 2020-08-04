Erma T. Coleman
March 10, 1926 - July 30, 2020
ONTARIO
Erma T. Coleman, age 94, passed into the grace of her loving Lord and Savior on July 30, 2020. Erma spent her final days in the care of her granddaughter, Katie Hollingsworth-Castro, and passed away peacefully in Katie’s home in Boise, Idaho. Erma is survived by her son, Tom Coleman of Lahaina, Hawaii, granddaughters Katie Hollingsworth, Kristy and Michelle Backus of Ontario, OR, Melani Beckmon and grandsons Patrick and Michael Hollingsworth of Spokane, WA as well as several great-grandchildren. Erma was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Leland B (Lee) Coleman and by her daughters, Janice Hollingsworth and Karen Beckmon, and son Steven Coleman, who died in infancy.
Erma Coleman was born on March 10, 1926 in Asher, Oklahoma. After graduating Valedictorian of her high school class, Erma moved to Dallas, TX, then Los Angeles, CA before settling in Ontario, OR to be close to her parents and several brothers and sisters who had moved to the area. Erma met Lee in Ontario and they were married in Reno, NV on November 11, 1949. Erma was socially active and was a longtime member of the Emblem Club in Ontario, serving as an officer in the club including as President of the chapter. The great joy of Erma’s life was her family including 11 brothers and sisters and several nephews and nieces as well as her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Erma’s family and friends will always remember her for her generosity, kindness, intelligence, beauty and her loving, caring nature. She will be greatly missed.
A funeral is scheduled for Erma Coleman on Thursday, August 13, at 11 am at the Pilgrim Lutheran Church (208 SW 1st Ave in Ontario). A graveside ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery will follow. Because of the Covid 19 pandemic, anyone attending the service is required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Erma’s life. Flowers can be sent to Pilgrim Lutheran Church.
