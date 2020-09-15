Erma ‘Kay’ Lamb
March 2, 1939 - Aug. 4, 2020
VALE
Erma “Kay” Lamb of Eugene Oregon, peacefully ended this life’s journey on August 4, 2020.
Her story began in the Spring of 1939 in Vale, Oregon. Born at home on the family ranch to Arthur and “Joney” Palmer, she was the youngest daughter of 8 children. Kay attended the ‘Old Grove School’ and Vale Union High School, excelling in Science and Math. She enjoyed many professions including: Florist, Cook, Artist, Seamstress, her favorite being mother to her three children. As a dedicated mother, she treasured her children instilling in them her engaging humor and gifts of: grit, patience and a love of learning.
A long-time resident of Malheur County she participated in many local cultural events, such as the Oregon Centennial Celebration and the Oregon Trail Reenactments.
Kay lived a full life pursuing her passions. Always smiling, she was happy to share about painting, quilting and Family History but above all, her flowers. She moved to Eugene, OR in 2007 to be closer to her children but as a farm-girl at heart her stories of Malheur County and the ranch were definitely her ‘good old days’.
She will be loved and missed by her children: Debra Bobadilla, Kay Lynne Keene and Jason Lamb, her siblings: Donna Tolman, Phoebe Mendive and Carlton Palmer as well as numerous family and friends worldwide.
Her enduring love of Christ led her to leave us these words,
“I’ve loved it all, the great, the small
Rejoice with me all those I love,
for God has called me from above.”
Kay will be laid to rest next to her mother and father in the Valley View Cemetery, Vale, Oregon. In lieu of cards or flowers, Kay would have loved for you to plant a flower in her memory.