Erlinda ‘Linda’ Romulo NOV. 13, 1931 — SEPT. 23, 2022
PAYETTE
Erlinda “Linda” Romulo was born in Manila, Philippines. She grew up a PK (Pastors Kid). While in Manila, Linda and her family lived through the Japanese occupation. She completed a bachelor’s degree in Nutrition and Home Economics at Philippine Union College. She then came to the U.S. to earn her master’s degree in nutrition at Loma Linda University. It was there she became the foster sister of Royalynn Case.
After she earned her degree, she returned to the Philippines for a few years but returned to the U.S. to work with Royalynn in hospitals in Ohio and Florida. While in Florida they adopted a baby from Thailand who they named Nikki. When they moved to Idaho, Linda became the WIC nutritionist at Malheur County Health Department. She later studied massage and served as Deputy City Clerk in New Plymouth.
Linda volunteered at Nikki’s school teaching the children different crafts. Linda’s hobbies included gardening, sewing, crafting and cooking. She had the unique ability of being able to reproduce at home anything she ever saw or tasted. Linda developed her own patterns for sewing and crafts which she taught to others. Linda was always ready to jump in and help anyone in need. She loved to cook and share Filipino food.
Linda is survived by sister Royalynn Case; daughter Nikki Doble; and grandchildren Gabriella and Tommy Doble. She was greatly loved and will be missed.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30th at Rosedale Memorial Gardens, Payette. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1st at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Linda’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
