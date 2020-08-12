Eric Ehrlicher

Dec. 31, 1966 - Aug. 7, 2020

WEISER

On Friday August 7, 2020 Eric Ehrlicher, passed away with family by his side in Weiser, ID. at the age of 53.

He was born December 31st 1966, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Terry Austin and Frank Ehrlicher. Eric had 3 children. He was remarried to LaRena Ehrlicher of Weiser, Idaho in July 2011. 

Eric was a correctional officer at ​Snake River Correctional Institution for 20 years. He began his SRCI career in 1998.

In life he enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He was a talented craftsman and helped restore his last home from disrepair. If anyone needed help fixing anything, he would always attempt to the best of his engineering abilities.

Eric is survived by his wife LaRena; his stepchildren Reyna, Joe, Christian, and Lauren; his children Adam, Cory, and Beth; his father Frank; and brothers and spouse, Allen Ehrlicher, and Tim and Amy Austin.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Terry Austin.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions services are postponed until further notice. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in his memory to the Correctional Police Officers Fund (800) 800-2763.

