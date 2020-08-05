Emma Ruth Kesler Petterson
July 23, 1925 - Aug. 1, 2020
NYSSA
Emma Ruth Kesler Petterson, 95, of Nyssa, Oregon passed away on August 1, 2020 at Nyssa Gardens.
Ruth was born July 23, 1925 at home to Clarence Ray Kesler and Emma Alice Goodfellow Kesler in Burley, Idaho. She was the oldest of 6 children; Ruth, Nancy, CR, Karma, Karl and Sally. She attended school in Burley and graduated from Burley High School May 23, 1943. She married F. Neil Petterson on May 7, 1945 in the Salt Lake City, Utah temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
They first lived in Phoenix, Arizona while Neil was in the Army Air Corps. After Neil’s discharge on October 6, 1945 they moved back to Burley to farm.
On January 18, 1948 they purchased the farm in Nyssa and were there until they were able to sell it in 2010. They built a new home that was handicap accessible just a quarter mile down the road.
Ruth did the books for the farm and sewed much of the clothing the kids wore. She was a stay-at-home mom but worked very hard.
They were blessed with 4 children; Michael (Carrie) of Nyssa; Connel now deceased (Cathy) of Nyssa; Patty (Frank Walker) of Nyssa and Toni (Larry Wood) of Meridian, Idaho. She had 18 grandchildren and 51 great grandkids and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
They were involved with church dancing and square dancing for 50 years, teaching and calling.
She was a great cook and no one left the house hungry. She fed many hay crews during hay season.
After Neil passed away in 2015, Ruth was able to stay at home for about a year with Patty taking care of her. She moved into Nyssa Gardens when it became difficult to take care of her needs at home and lived there until she passed away on August 1, 2020.
She loved her family and will be missed. She is survived by her 3 living children: Michael, Patty and Toni. She was preceded in death by her husband Neil, her parents, a son Connel, 3 sisters, 1 granddaughter and 2 great grandchildren.
We wish to thank Nyssa Gardens for the excellent care they gave Ruth.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions there will be a viewing on Thursday August 6 from 6-8 PM at the Nyssa Lienkaemper Chapel and a graveside service at Hilltop Cemetery in Nyssa on Friday August 7 at 10 AM.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.
