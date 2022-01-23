Emma Jane ‘Janie’ FitzsimonsMARCH 5, 1927 — JAN. 7, 2022
NEW PLYMOUTH
Emma Jane “Janie” Pankau Fitzsimons passed away January 7, 2022 in Eagle, ID at age 94. Janie was born March 5, 1927 in Sheridan, MO to Alvin and Fern Pankau. Her parents divorced in 1933 and three years later, her mother moved Janie and her two sisters (Idabel & Roena) to New Plymouth, ID. Janie graduated from New Plymouth High School in 1944.
Janie met and married Charles Lucine Fitzsimons in 1945. Janie and Chuck had four children: Terry (died in infancy), Richard “Rick”, Susan, and Charles “Chucky”.
In 1956, Janie went to work for the Sullivan Brothers grocery store in New Plymouth as a bookkeeper where she was employed for many years. Always interested in the history of New Plymouth, Janie was active in New Plymouth’s library. Her 100-year history of New Plymouth can be found on the Payette County historical site—www.http;//fitz.payettecounty.info.
After 78 years in New Plymouth, Janie (and her Yorkie, Zoey) moved to Eagle in 2014 to be closer to her children. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Huff Bischoff (Ron) of Eagle and son, Charles (Rose) of Sweethome, OR; 9 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Janie was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, husband (Chuck, 2011), and two sons, Terry (infant) and Rick (2016).
Graveside services will be held at the Parkview Cemetery, New Plymouth, ID in the spring. Memorials may be made to the Armoral Tuttle Public Library, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.shafferjensen.com
