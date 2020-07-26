Emma Angeline ‘Anne’ Folden
May 23, 1930 - July 23, 2020
ONTARIO
Emma Angeline “Anne” (Speelman) Folden, 90, of Ontario, Oregon passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Anne was born May 23, in Ontario, Oregon, the daughter of Luther and Vera Speelman. She married Buddy Folden in 1946 and they raised 4 sons and 1 daughter in Ontario. They were married for 50 years.
Anne is probably best known for working at Safeway and Red Apple. She retired in 1992 from Red Apple.
She is survived by Rodney (Vicki) Folden, Roger (Cynthia) Folden, Randy (Myra) Folden, Rick (Debbie) Folden and Nancy (Chris) Alegria. She has numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Jim Speelman, Dick Speelman and Tom Speelman. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Buddy Folden, brothers Howard Speelman, Bob Speelman, sisters Mildred Smith, Betty DeBoer, Mary Rule and grandson Max Alegria.
We would especially like to thank the staff at Brookdale, Ontario for taking such good care of our Mother for the last 4 years.
A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Tuesday July 28, 2020.
