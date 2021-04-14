Emil Gene Stunz AUG. 22, 1926 — APRIL 8, 2021
FORMERLY OF NYSSA
Emil Gene Stunz was born at the home of his parents, Emil and Alta Stunz about eight miles northwest of Cascade, Idaho at a site now covered by the Cascade Reservoir. Starting in a one room school house in Upper Beaver Meadows at the age of 5, Gene attended four elementary schools in Idaho before his family moved to Nyssa in 1938, where his parents operated Stunz Lumber Company. Gene graduated from Nyssa High School in 1943 as valedictorian of his class.
Gene enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the end of 1943, and was sent to college at the University of Washington. He graduated from the NROTC program in 1946 and married Helen Sallee shortly afterward. Gene was a partner with his parents in Stunz Lumber from 1946 to 1955, though he was called to active duty during the Korean War and served on board ships for two years during that period. In 1956 Gene enrolled in law school at Willamette University. After graduation he and Helen and the family returned to Nyssa where he became a partner with Harold Henigson, where he practiced for many years. The firm is now known as Stunz, Fonda, Kiyuna and Horton. During his time in Nyssa he was very active in the community, and particularly devoted to the Nyssa schools, serving on the school board and later on the Oregon State School Board Association where he eventually served as president. He was on the Malheur Memorial Hospital Board. He served on the Irrigation District North Board of Control and was part of the effort that successfully installed the hydroelectric project at the Owyhee Dam. Gene published a history of hydroelectric power production covering the period from 1800 to 2000. He was involved in several companies, including Stunz Lumber, Initial Butte Farms, Helen Petrol and Overhead Door of Southwest Idaho. He served as president of the Ore-Ida Judo Boosters during their fundraising campaign for the new Dojo, and was awarded an honorary blackbelt for his efforts. Gene and Helen were founding members of the Nyssa Couples Bridge Club, a group of friends that continued to meet from 1948 until 2018.
Gene continued to be active in the Naval Reserve until 1973, attaining the rank of Captain. He viewed his service in the Naval Reserve as one of his proudest achievements. He retired from law practice in 1995. He and Helen travelled extensively in their motorhome, and on cruises, and for a time lived part of the year in Hawaii. They travelled frequently to visit their children and grandchildren. They eventually moved from Nyssa to Boise.
Gene is survived by his wife of 74 years, Helen and four children: Suzanne (Jim) Baldwin of Boise, Betsy Stunz of Tucson, AZ, Laurie Stunz (Tom Mittman) of Iowa City, IA and Eric (Lisa) Stunz of Meridian, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Greta Stunz, sister-in-law Mardi Larson, and many nieces and nephews. Also important in his life were Vong and Dan Toan, who lived with the family after the end of the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister- and brother-in-law Lucille and Ted Morgan, brother-in-law Ray Larson, and a grandson, Eric Hall.
A family graveside service will be held at the Nyssa Hilltop Memorial Cemetery located at 690 Hilltop Rd. Nyssa, OR on April 19th at 1:00 p.m. A public memorial gathering will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association, or the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The family is grateful to the staff at Touchmark Assisted Living, RiverView Rehabilitation and Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation for their compassionate care.