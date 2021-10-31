Elviria Ruby “Vetus/Elvie” Gurule-
Gallegos
JAN. 17, 1955 — OCT. 25, 2021
NYSSA
Elviria Ruby “Vetus/Elvie” Gurule-Gallegos was born on January 17, 1955 in American Falls, Idaho to Solomon & Rafelita Gallegos.
Vetus was still an infant when the family moved to Nyssa, Oregon from Idaho making Nyssa their hometown. She spent most of her life here, except for a few years when she lived in Salem, Oregon. Apparently, Nyssa was in her blood as she and her husband, Ruben Gonzales returned to Nyssa making it their home once again.
Vetus, because sick with symptoms of Covid on September 25, 2021 after a few weeks of not recovering she was admitted into the St Alphonso’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho on October 22, 2021. Vetus passed away from complications on October 25, 2021.
Vetus is preceded in death by; Father, Solomon Gallegos (1962), Brother, Eddie “Husky” Gallegos (1967), Brother-in-law, Andre Gonzales (1982), Sister-in-law, Joyce Hightower-Gallegos(1990), Father-in-law, Raul Gonzales (2002), Sister, Dorine “Cookie” Coravaca (2004), Mother, Rafelita Gurule-Gallegos (2006), Niece-by-law, Melissa Snow-Gallegos (2009) Nephew, Terry Gallegos (2009), sister, Lena Apodaca (2010), niece/sister, RoseMarie Gallegos (2011), niece, Annette Apodaca (2013), niece, Stephanie Thompson (2014), Brother, Billy Gallegos (2014), Sister-in-law, Jennie Larson-Gallegos (2014), brother-in-law, Jose Silva (2014), Brother, Bobby Gallegos (2014), Brother, David Gallegos (2017), nephew, Richard Apodaca, Jr. (2019).
Vetus, is survived by her Husband, Ruben Gonzales, Children, in order of birth Robert Gallegos (Nyssa, Oregon), Cleo Gallegos (Nyssa, Oregon), Sonia DelaCruz (Phoenix, Arizona) & Andrea Gonzales-Arizmendi (Israel) (Caldwell, Idaho). Her, 11 grandchildren, in order of birth Torivio “T” Gallegos (Keri), Emma Leah Gallegos (Ashley), Alexia Gallegos-Cazares (Alex), Brittani Contreras, Cheyenne Gallegos, Alexis Contreras, Raul Arizmendi, Israel Arizmendi, Izabella Arizmendi, Natalie Tinoco & Quirina Arizmendi. Her, 5 great-grandchildren in order of birth, Samuel “JR” Almodovar, Julianna Almodovar, Ruth Anna Gallegos, Juan Pablo Deleon, Jr. & Lucy Grace Gallegos. Brothers, Anthony Gallegos (LaRue) (Blackfoot, Idaho), Solomon “Shorty Gallegos (Gloria) (Ontario, Oregon), Philip Gallegos (Linda) (Nyssa, Oregon) & Leroy Gallegos (Ontario, Oregon). Sisters, Martha Silva (Harlingen, Tx), Theresa Osuna (Hector) (Alamo, Tx), Rose Gallegos (Forest Grove, Oregon). Numerous, nephews & nieces (183) on the Gallegos side of the family. Mother-in-law, Anna Gonzales (Raeford, NC) Brother-in-laws, Paul Gonzales (Salem, Or), Gilbert Gonzalez (Parma, Id) & Ray Gonzales (Nyssa, Or). Sister-in-laws, Mary Jane Olivarez (Salem, Or), Diane Rodriguez (Gervis, Or), & Angie Trujillo (Raeford, NC). Numerous, nephew & nieces (40) on the Gonzales side of the family.
Vetus, work experiences were mostly in Adult Care services she spent many years caring for clients not only in the Private sector but also, in nursing homes. Most recently, she spent a few hours a week working with clients in the Senior Foster Care program. Helping the Elderly was her passion.
She also enjoyed driving the little school bus for the Nyssa School District. She would also spend time in the grade school classrooms reading to the children.
Vetus was a very Private person but very Loving, Compassionate, Caring and giving person. She was generous with her blessings. Her kind gestures could reach a wound that only compassion could heal.
She took care of her neighbors by checking in on them to make sure they were doing okay and taking food to them when they were in need.
Vetus enjoyed her time that she had with her grandchildren and family. The kids will miss her teasing and at times even wrestling around with them. She had nicknames for a lot of them and I’m sure they will be missing hearing their nicknames. She also had nicknames for a few friends in town. I was in the M&W with her a couple of times, and she would yelled out at individuals by their nickname and they would turned around and yell at her “Hey Vetus how you doing” with a smile on their faces.
She was also, known for decorating her home and yard for every holiday. And, if you ever passed by her home, you know what I’m talking about let me tell you, every inch of her home was decorated with each theme of the upcoming holiday. She would go all out to make sure each Holiday was recognized BIG time at her house.
Vetus was, very well known by the family and friends for selling bottles/cans. She would pick them up from anywhere, family members would even save them for her. Sometimes she didn’t even have to pick them up people would deliver them to her.
I asked her once, why she didn’t just use the green bags to turn them in and she said, I enjoy taking them to the store and cashing them in.
At times, she would have the trunk of her car filled to the rim with bottles/can. We would laugh at times, but her statement was, “they may be laughing but, I am not, I made almost $2,000 last year with my cans”.
Vetus joy was her dog, Mia and in July, Mia gave birth to 5 puppies. Vetus was a nervous wreck during Mia’s pregnancy Googling information about how to care for Mia and what was the process required for the delivery. As the puppies were being born she was naming each one (Silly Seal, Oso, Gipsy, Pinto & Blackie) becoming very attached to them. When it came time to release them to their new owners, she was a little heartbroken but, very pleased that all of her puppies were going to keep the names she had given them with the exception of one. She even made a trip to Portland to deliver me my little Pinto.
My baby sister will truly be missed, I know for myself I now have a big hole in my heart.
Elviria Ruby, “Vetus”, “Elvie”, “V” you were a good Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Wife, sister-in-law, Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, cousin & Friend. You will not be Forgotten. Rest In Peace!
A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully, remembered. Please join us to mourn the passing of Elvie “Vetus” Gonzales.
Saturday, October 30, 2021, Nyssa Christian Fellowship “Rock Church”, 220 South 5th Ave, Nyssa, Oregon 97913. Service: 11:00am, Burial at Hilltop Cemetery: 12:00pm, Reception at Christian Fellowship Church downstairs: 1:00pm.