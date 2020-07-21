Elvin LeeRoy Ballou
May 15, 1926 - July 17, 2020
NYSSA
Elvin LeeRoy Ballou was born May 15, 1926, near Cleora, Oklahoma, to Hiram K. Ballou and Ruby Odessa Jefferies Ballou. He went to meet Jesus face to face on July 17, 2020 at the age of 94. Elvin passed away of natural causes. He was the oldest of 14 children, eight of whom survived into adulthood.
At the age of 15, Elvin left home to live with a retired doctor in his community, the Ozarks of Oklahoma, to work for room and board so he could finish middle school and attend high school. His parents, at that time, moved to Wilder, Idaho for work. When Elvin turned 18 in May of 1944, he joined the Army. After 13 weeks of basic training, he was sent to Europe to fight in WWII. He was a bazooka man in Company C, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He quickly reached the rank of sergeant. He was very proud of his service to the United States of America.
When the war ended, Elvin came back to Wilder to complete high school, where he met Frances Jane Howell, the home economics teacher. They married in 1948. They would have celebrated 72 years of marriage in November. Elvin attended College of Idaho where he earned a bachelor’s degree, then he earned a Master of Science degree from Eastern Oregon University. Elvin taught for over 34 years, 32 of those in Nyssa, teaching grade school, middle school, and high school. He was a junior high wrestling coach for several years. He also farmed south of Nyssa. Elvin and Jane were active members of the Ontario Church of the Nazarene. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, bagging a bighorn sheep at the age of 87!
Elvin is survived by his wife, Jane, and children: Linda (Tom) Ady of Boise, Don (LaDonna) Ballou of Phoenix, and Joy (Merle) Saunders of Nyssa, four grandchildren: Tommy (Allison) Ady of Eagle, Jill Saunders of Dallas, Texas, Megan (Brandon) Mott of Fruitland, and Kate (Jordan) Fenters of Klamath Falls. They have seven great grandchildren: Tommy, Tynan, and Izzy Ady, Eli and Blaine Mott, and Louise and Ann Fenters. He is also survived by brothers Ernest Ballou of Nyssa, and Ervin Ballou of Eagle.
A celebration of Elvin’s life will be held on Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. at the Nyssa Hilltop Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.