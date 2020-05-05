Elva Stella Fenn-Simpson
April 28, 1928 - April 30, 2020
NYSSA
Elva Stella Fenn-Simpson, 92, of Nyssa, Oregon, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center (Boise, Idaho).
Elva was born on April 28, 1928, in Nyssa, Oregon to Carl Joseph Fenn and Ida Nora Harris-Fenn. Elva was one of ten children. As a young girl she enjoyed family life on the farm. Elva and her siblings often worked in the local fields and frequently rode horses. She attended Adrian High School and graduated in 1946.
Elva married John Alfred (Al) Simpson on June 3, 1947. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on February 19, 1965. Al and Elva had four wonderful children. They raised their family on a small farm, not far from where she grew up. They had several animals and a large garden in which she enjoyed tending to.
Elva worked in the school cafeteria for a number of years. Al and Elva lived in close proximity to other family members and she cherished frequent visits with them. She lived her entire life in Adrian, Oregon except for a brief year and a half (from 1966 to 1967) when the family resided in Gresham, Oregon.
Elva was known for her exceptional cooking skills, especially her delicious pies! She always had home-baked goodies ready to share with family, friends and visitors. Elva enjoyed canning and stocking her cellar with food for the winter months. She was very talented at quilting, crocheting and sewing; and loved to do crafts of all sorts. Traveling to the Oregon Coast was one of her favorite destinations, and she made many trips there with family.
Elva took great interest in genealogy and recording family history. She also held several positions at the (Owyhee) Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which she attended for many years. Elva’s faith in the Lord was unwavering, and she proved to have a servant’s heart throughout her life. Elva loved caring for others, including the elderly. She had a very special place in her heart for each and every one of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored. Elva always had her door open wide to welcome family and friends. She truly treasured fellowship and the company of others.
Elva spent her final years in assisted living at Nyssa Gardens. There, she formed friendships with other residents and always looked forward to family and friends stopping by for a visit; or to take her out for day trips.
Elva is survived by her daughter Karen York of Ontario; daughter Selma (Sam) Woodard of Nampa; daughter Alene (Ken) Galyen of Meridian; son Johnny (and Jenny) Simpson of Nyssa; sisters Avanell Walker and Carlene Savage; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Elva was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son-in-law Marion York; brothers Donald Fenn, Richard Fenn, Howard Fenn, Duane Fenn, Kenneth Fenn; and sisters Gwendolyn (Winkie) Simpson and Ruth Beach.
A viewing will be held for the family Thursday from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM at Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario, OR, internment will follow at 2:00 PM, Owyhee Cemetery. Condolences can be made to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.