Ellsworth ‘Pete’ Peterson
Feb. 18, 1946 - March 27, 2020
CALDWELL, IDAHO, FORMERLY OF NEW PLYMOUTH
Pete Peterson, 74, of Caldwell, Id., formerly from New Plymouth, passed away at home on March 27th 2020, after a brief illness.
Pete was born and raised in Palo Alto, Ca. He grew up in a large extended family and from the stories he told had an adventurous childhood. It was here he developed his love of growing fruit.
He served 2 years in the military during the Vietnam war, which is where he got his training as a radiology technician. He lived and worked in the California central valley for nearly 30 years. During this time he married twice and had 3 children.
In the early 90’s he moved to Idaho. He worked for over 20 years at Holy Rosary Medical Center and at Fruitland’s Dominican clinic as radiology tech. He was a large, but gentle soul and people would often come up to him when out in public to tell him how they appreciated his help during a stressful time. He made friends easily.
He married Darlene in 2002, they built a home and a life together in the country where they lived for 16 years. They relocated to Caldwell to a smaller property when she retired in 2019, planning to travel.
Pete loved to play softball and was preparing for this season until the day he suffered a massive stroke that ultimately ended his life. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and team members. He is survived by his wife, Darlene, sister, Jo, brother, John, 3 children, Sharleen, Jeff and David and 6 grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held when we can safely be together.
