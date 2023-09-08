Elizabeth Ruth Shover JULY 21, 1942 – JULY 29, 2023
FRUITLAND
Elizabeth (Betty) Ruth Shover (81) of Fruitland, Idaho, finalized her time on earth and went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Betty was born in Buffalo, New York, to Andrew and Wilma Nelson on July 21, 1942. Betty was the oldest child of their 4 children, and she was raised in the early part of her life around the Drain, Oregon area. Betty gave her heart to Jesus Christ when she was 5 years old, and she faithfully followed Him the rest of her life. Betty suffered a tremendous loss by losing her father at the young age of 12. The death of her father resulted in her family relocating to Mountain Home, Idaho, and was where Betty gained a new stepfather when her mother met and married Edward Owens.
While living in Mountain Home, Betty found her love for music and enjoyed playing the clarinet in the school marching band. Betty and her family attended a little Assembly of God church that had a lot of pretty, single girls in it, but not very many young single men. The Pastor’s wife used to tell all the single girls in the church to be "praying in" some young men, and God would answer their prayers. The Mountain Home US Air force Base is located there, and sure enough as the girls started to pray, many young single men from the base started to make their way to that little church. One of those young men caught Betty’s eye, and they soon began to date.
Don Shover and Betty fell in love and were soon engaged. But shortly after their engagement, Don was sent to Greenland for a year. While he was gone, Don wrote a letter to Betty every single day and she cherished the times that she came home from school to find a letter in her mailbox. Altogether, Don sent her 366 letters, one for each day, and one extra, just for good measure. During his time in Greenland, Don felt the call to become a minister and started preaching at the soldier’s chapel. Together through letters, they decided that they would dedicate their lives to God’s calling and serve Him in ministry.
Once arriving back in the States, Don and Betty married on June 25, 1960 when she was 17 years old and they immediately entered the ministry, pastoring their first church in Idaho. In 62 years of ministry, Don and Betty pastored in Idaho in the towns of Wendell, New Meadows, Lake Fork, Caldwell, Weiser, Payette, and Fruitland. They pastored in Red Wing, Minnesota, before heading back to the west to Vale, Oregon. Later, they pastored in Washington state at Mount Vernon, Montesano, and Yelm.
While pastoring their first church, there was no one in their little church that could play the piano. Don asked Betty if she would go to the piano and try to play “Amazing Grace” for the end of the service. Betty’s only musical training was playing the clarinet during high school, but she went to the piano and using one finger plucked out the tune to Amazing Grace. From that day, Betty fell in love with playing the piano and through time became an amazing pianist. Betty never had a single piano lesson in her life, but she could honestly play as well as anyone you could find on stage in the spotlight. Her fingers could “tickle the ivory” bringing joy to everyone who listened. From the piano she picked up the accordion and became known for her talent with that instrument. It also became clear early on that Betty had a powerful and amazing singing voice. She used to sing duets with her aunt Anna Belle Ferguson, and they were soon being asked constantly if they had an album that people could purchase. Following their dream, they were able to record a professional album. Music of all genre’s were her life, but she was partial to the hymns and southern gospel.
Early in their marriage, Don and Betty were given the news that they were unable to conceive a child, so they started the adoption process. After six years of marriage, they were excited to be able to adopt a little girl they named Ruth. One year later, they were thrilled to get the news that a little boy was available for adoption, and they named him Paul. Five years later, they were blessed with the miracle of conceiving a girl, naming her Susie. For their entire life, Don and Betty were strong supporters of adoption and were always quick to share the joy of their experience.
Betty LOVED people and the Lord. Betty showed her love in her daily life, in her ministry, and through her family. Don and Betty touched the lives of so many people. Their number one desire was to share the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and for people to come to know Him. Many years later, it became important to Betty to also become a licensed minister becoming more that just a Pastor’s wife, and so she did. Becoming a licensed minister allowed her to officiate weddings and funerals among other duties and she loved it. Don and Betty loved getting involved in their local community, and their legacy will carry on forever, reminding us to choose a life of meaningful acts of love and service, just like Christ modeled for us.
Betty was a loving, and devoted mother and grandmother and great grandmother. She took an active role in the lives of her children and grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Before her death, Betty was overjoyed to learn that two more great-grandbabies were expected and would add to our family. Betty was not much one for “hobbies”, but just preferred being anywhere her family members were and whatever they were doing. But as her family will testify to, she was a great cook and her love language was “feeding” those she loved.
Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years: Don Shover, her parents: Andrew Nelson, Wilma and Edward Owens, her sister: Andrea Cagle, her brother: David Nelson, and her grandson: Isaac Carlson.
Betty is survived by her children: Ruth (Gary) Carlson of Fruitland, Idaho; Paul (Sheira) Shover of Payette, Idaho; and Susan (Brad) Carlson of Yelm, Washington; grandchildren: James (Kelsey) Carlson, Jandee (Nick) Lloyd, Nathan (Emily) Carlson, Andrew Carlson, Brent (Marissa) Shover; great-grandchildren: Owen, Isobel, Sawyer, and Harlo Carlson, Haven and Eden Lloyd; One brother: Andrew Nelson and sister-in-law, Gerri Nelson, brother-in-law, Ray Cagle, as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A celebration of life for Pastor Betty Shover will be held at River of Life Christian Center in Payette, Idaho, on September 16th at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations can be made toward scholarships to River of Life Christian School in Payette, Idaho.