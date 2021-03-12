Elizabeth Lee McBride
JAN. 3, 1945 — MARCH 5, 2021
ONTARIO
On Friday, March, 5, Elizabeth Lee McBride, born Elizabeth Reed, passed away due to complications due to her long term battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy. Lee is survived by her loving husband LeRoy, their three Children, Shannon, Mark, and Ty, a daughter in-law, son-in-law, and seven grandchildren.
Lee, a long term resident of the Treasure Valley, attended Vale Union High School, where she met her future husband, LeRoy. Both are alum of the class of 1963. The couple attended Oregon State University together, and married during their time as Beavers, before both graduating in the Spring of 1968. Lee briefly taught in Corvallis in 67/68. Lee and LeRoy settled back in the area in 1968, welcoming their first child, Shannon Elizabeth. Mark LeRoy was born in 1972. Their youngest son, Ty Leslie, was born five years later in the summer of 1977.
Lee, a passionate creative, educator, artist, spouse and parent---will be remembered for her love of coffee, her natural abilities and vision as a gardener, her affinity for denim, and her adoration and support of her grandkids. Her passion for interiors and home decor lead her into the field of interior design and wallpapering, where her visions are still on display in many homes in the area, before reinstating her teaching credentials and returning to the classroom in the late 80’s. Lee had raised her own kids, and now returned to her life’s passion--creating, teaching, and nurturing her students.
Teaching was what Lee was meant to do, and she spent the remainder of her years teaching in the Payette School District. Teaching third grade, Lee was surrounded by her tribe of fellow teachers, “The Flakes”, a celebrated group of close knit educators, collaborators, and friends. Lee was awarded numerous accolades during her teacher career, including 1998 Educator of the Year for Payette Chamber.
Lee was preceded in death by her Grandparents/guardians, Leslie and Lizzie Reed, and her parents, Grace Reed, Charles Ashcraft, and Bud Becker, and her sisters, Sharon Nott and Sharlene Ashcraft. Lee is survived by her loving husband, LeRoy, her three children, Shannon, Mark and Ty, grandkids, Jordan, Drew, Alex, Erika, Evan, Lincoln and Remington. Lee is a beloved sister to many half siblings, spread across the Treasure Valley, with members of her family as far as Connecticut, Wyoming, and even Hawaii.
Lee remained a proud Vale Viking throughout her entire life. Having been commissioned to paint the Viking on the center of the gymnasium her Junior year, she never lost pride in her Alma Mater. Lee has remained an avid supporter of Viking athletics, especially the volleyball team since the early 80’s. It was not rare to see her traveling across Oregon and Idaho, cheering on her home team. She could always be heard post match saying things like, “that other team just couldn’t pass, they didn’t stand a chance!” For many years, Lee could be spotted cheering on the Viking’s alongside her longtime friend, Kay Becker, the two seldomly missing a match for many consecutive years. Lee’s daughter remains the coach of the VHS volleyball program, and her granddaughter, Erika, is a senior on this year’s squad.Before Lee’s passing her son Ty reached out to a group of friends, asking them to describe his mom in one word. The group quickly answered, submitting responses like: DEVOTED, WITTY, DEAR, INSIGHTFUL, SARCASTIC, BLING, COLORFUL, SIMPATICO, LOVING, SISTER, AUTHENTIC, CALM, ELEGANT, BEAUTY AND MANY REFERENCES TO HER SIGNATURE HAIR, AND HER BEAUTIFULLY SCULPTED CURSIVE PENMANSHIP were also noted by those that loved her.
In lieu of flowers, meals, and other offerings, the McBride family is asking for small donations and contributions which will be gathered and donated to two charities held dear by Lee. 50% of the funds will go to send a deserving Viking volleyball player(s) to volleyball camp and the balance will be donated to the Vale Elementary Library for the purchase of books in her name.
To contribute to her memory fund please follow the link here: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/elizabeth-lee-mc-bride/The
The McBride Family is hosting a memorial service at the Four Rivers Cultural Center March 15. Due to COVID restrictions and a need for social distancing, this space will be limited to 300 persons. For best access park in rear parking. The service starts at 11am. The service will also be live streamed to assist with social distancing at this time, links for live stream will be available via the direct family and posted on social media.