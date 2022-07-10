Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Eiguren Bilbao Mar 30,1948 - July 4, 2022
BOISE
She was the third of eight, the one known as the singer. On July 4, 2022, in the comforts of her daughter’s home, surrounded by her husband, children and many of her siblings and nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Eiguren Bilbao, 74, joined the voices in Heaven.
Liz was born on March 30,1948 to Fred and Isabel Eiguren and was raised on her parent’s cattle ranch in Arock, Oregon.
To know Liz was to know her love of music. She was a gifted singer who loved sharing her talents from the stages of the Mt. Angel Oktoberfest to the stain glass windows of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
Liz graduated from Bishop Kelly High School in 1966 and Mt. Angel College in 1970. She immediately went to work educating students in Mt. Angel, followed by schools in Scotts Mills, Lawen, Arock and Nampa before opening the Bear Care Center and Preschool. Liz loved children and they loved her, many stopping by during her final weeks to visit and reminisce about the past.
Liz and her family were active members of the Basque Center in Boise where she supported her children as dancers and card players, played Briska and laughed and enjoyed her favorite cocktails with friends.
After surviving kidney, breast and bladder cancers, Liz succumbed to an infection from a fall that broke her femur.
Liz is in heaven eating caramelos with her Aichicha (grandfather) Pascual Eiguren, her father Fred, mother Isabel, brother-in-law Justo Mendiola, and great niece Jacqueline Moffis. She is survived by her husband Fermin, daughter Ysabel, son Martin, her siblings Kathleen Mendiola, Richard Eiguren (Margene), Christina Rhoades (Ron), Maria Theresa “Dode” Dugger (Steve), Frances Cortez (Charlie), Fred Eiguren (Kristie), Anita Gellerman (Doyle), and in-laws Conchi Abaunza (Felix), Alberto Bilbao (Juanita), Mari Bilbao, Pedro Bilbao (Victoria), Dominica Bilbao, Patricia Bilbao (Jesus), and Mila Bilbao. She had an incredible closeness with her nieces and nephews, and their children played the role of her beloved grandchildren.
A Rosary Vigil at 6pm on Thursday, July 14, 2022, and Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, July 15, 2022, will both be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Boise. Services are under the direction of Nampa Funeral Home-Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Liz was not a huge fan of flowers but loved giving back. Any donations can be made to the Basque Foundation Inc., 601 W Grove Street, Boise, ID 83702.