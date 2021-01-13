Elijah Hall
DEC. 23, 1930 — JAN. 10, 2021
PAYETTE
Elijah Edward Hall was born December 23, 1930 in Mountain Grove, Missouri to Erasmus and Elizabeth (Keller) Hall and passed away January 10, 2021 in Payette, Idaho.
He served in the United States Army in the Korean War, receiving a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal during his service. After returning from the service, he met and married Dorothy Schmidt.
During his lifetime, Elijah drove truck for Garrett Freightlines, was a hyster driver for American Fine Foods, and delivered motorhomes for Champion Homes. The job he enjoyed the most however was being the van driver for Diamond Disability (now known as Special Deliveries), his clients were very special to him.
Elijah enjoyed hunting, bird dogs, and telling great stories. He never met a stranger and was the best Grandpa ever!
His father, mother, and his 10 siblings preceded him in death. Elijah is survived by his wife of 64 years Dorothy Hall; daughter Alice Pegram, daughter Linda McDermott, daughter Patty Jones (Jeff), son Dave Hall (Lisa) and daughter Kathy Pitta (Kevin); 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.