Eleanor "Noni" Makhlouf, 72 of Happy Valley, OR was born in Billings, MT to Blandino and Florence Herrera on March 8, 1950. She was raised in Ontario, OR and was the eldest of 5 siblings, Bertha Martell (deceased) Lisa Reyes, Sandra Beers, Linda Stein and Dino Herrera.
After graduating from High School. Eleanor attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, WA. After graduating at the top of her class, she was hired as an executive secretary for Bank of America in Los Angeles, CA. She eventually worked as an Executive Assistant for San Mateo County, CA, a career she retired from in 2013.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Nicole Wright, Natalie Makhlouf and her only grandchild, Hailey Kelm. Her children were the most important things in her life. Her world revolved around them.
After a two year battle with lung cancer, she entered her eternal life on November 7, 2022. Her love of family, unselfishness, zest for life, sense of humor and unwavering love and support are some of the ways she will always be remembered.
A funeral mass will be held on December 9, 2022 at 11:00am at Christ the King Catholic Church located at 11709 SE Fuller Rd, Milwaukie, OR 97222 followed by her burial at Gethsemani Catholic Cemetery and Funeral Home located at 11666 SE Stevens Rd, Happy Valley, OR 97086.
