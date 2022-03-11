Eleanor Graven

Eleanor’s story began in New York growing up in Long Island and graduating from Andrew Jackson High School in St.Albans Queens, NY in 1953. She was a very adventurous young lady who began her work life at the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Manhattan for 9 years. Until one day one of her best friends asked her to go to Arizona for an “adventure” so her friend could meet up with her soon to be husband. While in Arizona, she met her future husband as well who happened to be a Rodeo Cowboy. The big city girl met the love of her life who happened to be a small-town country boy. They eventually went back to New York, where her husband Jack, cowboyed in upstate New York and they decided to get married in 1964 and move back to Oregon, where he was born and raised.
Eleanor claims she never had one regret moving from the big city to the small rural community in Oregon. They lived in Portland before moving to Haines, Oregon, and then Keating, Oregon and finally moved to Richland, Oregon where her husband Jack worked on various ranches.
Finally, they decided to move to Fruitland, Idaho where Eleanor worked at Ore-Ida for over 20 years. Once she retired, she and her husband Jack went on many travel adventures including the Fiji Islands and back to the place of origin, Arizona. Eleanor and Jack were married for 53 years! Eleanor will be remembered for her smile and laugh that would always light up the room, her love for animals, and the love for God her family and friends. She will be missed!
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland, Oregon.
