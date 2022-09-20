Elaine Elizabeth House NOV. 4, 1929 — SEPT. 15, 2022
WILDER
Elaine Elizabeth House, age 94, of Wilder, formerly of Fruitland left her home, on September 15, 2022, in Wilder to join her Heavenly Father. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 PM September 23, 2022 at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in New Plymouth. Interment will follow at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth.
She born in Albion, Nebraska on November 4, 1929 to Grover and Laura Miesbach. The Great depression was in progress so in 1937 her family move out of the dust bowl to New Plymouth, Idaho. She attended New Plymouth and Fruitland schools, graduating from Fruitland High School on Friday in 1947, then went to work on Monday at the1st National Bank in Ontario, Oregon. That winter at a basketball game a neighbor, Grant Collinsworth introduced her to a man who returned for WWII, that Marine was Ray House, who became the love of her life. They were married in November of 1948, farming in the Vale area, then later moving to New Plymouth where they raised their family of three sons and a daughter. She took some time off from the bank, later returning to eventually become the first women bank manager in Idaho, retiring after 26 years. Ray retired from the Forest Service, and the moved back to Fruitland to care for her mother. After the passing of her husband Ray, she moved to Nampa in 2011 to be closer to family, then moving to her daughter’s home in July, where she peacefully went home after a few short months.
She and Ray seldom missed football or basketball games, wrestling matches, drill team or volleyball and were always involved with the kids 4-H / FFA projects as parents and leaders. Elaine was a member of the 1st Baptist Church in New Plymouth and attended the Crossroads Community Church after moving to Nampa. She was active as a Sunday School Teacher and various other church activities, a life member of the DAV and VFW. She loved to garden, sew, and cook, often for the many extras that the boys brought home! Her and Ray loved to fish and hunt.
Elaine is survived by her three sons, Lynn (Donnette), Keith (Minnie), Samuel (Kathie), and daughter Janet (Jerry Hale); 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marge Draper; nephew Larry Wheat; nieces, Pam Newland, Kim Ady, and Sheri Sampson. On other biggest blessings was family gatherings where there was lots of love, laughter, hugs and kisses and of course, never ending stories – she loved her family dearly and was always so thankful for them.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, her parents Grover and Laura, brother Derald, daughter-in-law Nellene.
Our mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt will be greatly missed. She was our prayer warrior, devoted to prayer and reading the Bible daily, but gives us peace to knowing she has gone home to spend the rest of eternity with our Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ and Heavenly Father.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church in New Plymouth in care of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel P.O. Box 730 Payette, Idaho 83661.