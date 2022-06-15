Eiko Moehlman passed away peacefully at her home on June 12th, 2022. Eiko was born on January 5th, 1936 in Tokyo Japan to Buhei and Chiyomi Iriyama. Eiko grew up with her sister and brother in Ami-Nakago, and lived on the family farm in Kushima during World War II, after which she migrated to the United States. On October 1st, she was married to the love of her life, Bob Moehlman. Eiko would always tell people how Grandpa Bob swept her of her feet with his good looks and moves on the dance floor.
Bob and Eiko would go on on to raise their four daughters, Joyce, Debbie, Naomi, and Tammy in Ontario Oregon. Eiko was active in the Japanese-American community, from having her four girls learn Japanese folk dance, Odori. She continued the traditions by dressing her great grandchildren up for the local Bon-Odori Festivals. Eiko leaves behind her legacy for loving life and her spirit of giving and caring for everyone. She was a friend to all, always had a smile for you, and was a skilled story teller who left you entertained and feeling loved. All through her life, Eiko had a smile, a laugh and and food on the stove for friends, family and neighbors. She leaves the world better then she found it and she leaves friends and family with gratitude for sharing her joy with us.
Eiko is proceeded in death by her parents, her brother Shinichi Iriyama, sister Shizuko Iriyama, her daughter Joyce Carlson and grandson Sam Carlson. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie & Greg Knighten, Naomi & Greg Butler, and Tammy Hosaka. Her grandchildren, Justin Carlson, Robby Werner-Wilson, Lynette Werner-Hubbard, Kendra Knighten-Garner, Nikkita Butler-Hatch, Terra Knighten- Sievers, Max Carlson, Jack Carlson, Michael Butler, Megumi Hosaka, Kiki Hosaka and Ryan Butler. She also leaves her family in Japan, Niece, Tomoko Saito, and her children Takayuki Saito and Akiko Saito-Yoshida. Along with the seventeen great-grandchildren who all called her Obachan.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 15th 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and services will be held Thursday, June 16th , 1:00 pm at Lienkaemper and Thomason Chapel, 78 N.W. 1st Ave. Ontario Oregon 97914, 541-889 -5577. A procession will proceed to the grave site at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario, Oregon.
