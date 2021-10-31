We are sad to announce that our father, Edward Larry Weygandt, of Payette, Idaho passed away on October 22, 2021 after a valiant and lengthy battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family while in hospice care at his son Wesley’s home in Nampa, Idaho. He was 79 years Old.
Larry, as he was called by his family and friends, was born in Payette Idaho to Raymond and Irene Weygandt on November 28, 1941. While he attended Payette High School he met his beautiful wife, Marlene Muth, from Weiser, Idaho. They fell happily in love and were married on January 21, 1961. Marlene was his one and only true love as they stayed happily married for 58 years before her passing.
Larry joined the Idaho Army National Guard while in High School, but enlisted in the Active Army shortly after graduating Payette High School. Larry successfully completed Airborne training and served as an enlisted Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer until he completed Officer Candidate School. As a Commissioned Office he earned a Bronze Star during his tour in Vietnam and achieved the rank of Major before honorably retiring after serving his country for 20 years.
Larry loved the outdoors and had a tremendous passion for hunting and fishing. He described the wilderness as his “church” and where he was closest to the Lord. We are happy to know that dad has departed to better hunting and fishing grounds and now has the opportunity to personally tell God about the BIG ONE that got away!
Larry is survived by his three children (Tony, Wesley and Jeffery), five grand children and one great grandchild as well as his sister, Glenda. He is proceeded in death by his parents and Sister, Carol.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be conducted at a later time to be determined by the family with announcements to follow. The family would especially like to thank the Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute and Hospice Care for their constant and attentive treatment. The family request no flowers to be sent but instead request donations be made in Larry’s name to the following agency:
Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute, C/O: Saint Luke’s Heath Foundation, 190 E Bannock Street Boise, Idaho 83712.
