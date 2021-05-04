Edward ‘Jerry’ Ray Wiser
Dec 22, 1961 — Apr 3, 2021
Payette
Edward “Jerry” Ray Wiser has passed on Saturday April 3rd, 2021 at his home in Payette, Idaho. Jerry was born on December 22, 1961 to Joseph Wiser and Ruth Wiser in Portland, Oregon. He attended Prairie High School, class of 1981. He is survived by his older brothers, Gary Wiser, Darrel Wiser, Dale Wiser, older sister Darlene Blackwell, and his many nephews and nieces.
Jerry was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his many loved ones. He loved the outdoors from camping, hunting, and boating. He was passionate about cars, whether that was fixing them or racing them, he was a true enthusiast. Some may even say that the term Jerry-Rigging came from him. To know Jerry was to know his dogs, he always had a furry canine companion by his side. He had great appreciation and respect for music. He could make anyone laugh with one of his wild stories of how he came to be. If you were lucky, he got you with his hook once or twice. He was a beloved coach and mentor to so many. Jerry was a devoted Christian man that inspired others to be good. To do good. He was a friend to all and loved by so many, he was one of a kind and he will be greatly missed.
It was Jerry’s wish to be cremated and spread in the mountains amongst the trees where he would go Elk hunting. May he rest in peace.
“Seeing is believing, but, sometimes, the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see.” -Polar Express (Jerry’s favorite movie)