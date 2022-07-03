Edward Earl Horn, Sr.AUG. 21, 1946 — JUNE 10, 2022
CALDWELL
Edward was born in Payette, ID on Aug. 21, 1946 to Garold Henry and Wilma Maxine (Garrett) Horn and was the youngest of 6 kids. He attended school in Fruitland, graduating from Fruitland High School in 1966.
He started working for the Idaho State Transportation Dept on Sept. 8, 1970, working there for 33 years before retiring on Aug. 31, 2003. Edward loved going to the family cabin in Tamarack, ID, riding 4-wheelers and was a big NASCAR fan (Richard Petty was his favorite driver). He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids and in his younger years he liked to go water skiing as well.
If asked, Edward would tell you his biggest achievements was his kids. He was always making people laugh with stories and jokes he would tell; never forgetting a joke he was told. Edward was very loving and giving to family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Garold and Wilma Horn; two sisters, Connie Stacy and Wilma Jean King; and one brother, Cecil Henry Horn.
Edward is survived by his daughter, Tracy Bonnell (Bryon) of Payette; his son, Edward Horn II (Kace) of Payette; a sister, Rosalie Fisher (David) of Boise; a brother, Kenneth Horn of Caldwell; his grandkids, Hailey Schmidt, Andrew Schmidt (Beth), Jordan Harris (Charles), Callie Schmidt, Chance Carpenter, Konner Carpenter, Aydin Kowalski all of Payette, Nathaniel Horn of Middleton and Cheyeanne Horn of Nampa; and great grandkids, Brogan Morris, Bryson Morris, Melody Smith, Barrett Schmidt and Presley Schmidt all of Payette.
A Potluck Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 16th at the Ontario Elks Lodge, 20 SW 3rd St., Ontario, OR. Cremation was under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Edward’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
To honor Edward’s memory, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661.
