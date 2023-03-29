Edward H. Bunce DEC. 1, 1948 - MARCH 2, 2023
PAYETTE
Edward H. Bunce (74), passed away on March 2nd, 2023. He had succumbed to complications with Diabetes.
Ed was born in Steilacoom Washington December 1st, 1948, to Frank and Margaret Bunce. Growing up on the Puget Sound was always an adventure, with regular clam digging. He looked forward to the weekend when he took his loot to his grandma’s house for her delicious clam fritters. Ed fished and hunted and was often accompanied with his dad, brother, and cousins. It was not uncommon for them to go out for a month at a time. But his childhood highlight was his visit to the beautiful state of Alaska.
His work ethic was honed at the family rental yard, Bunce Rental. It is still operating in Tacoma Washington today. In the mid 1960’s the family moved to Napa California. That was short lived and the next move took them to a small rural farming community south of Salem Oregon, named Halsey. Ed was a very gifted athlete. He was a standout on both the football and basketball teams. He graduated from Central Linn High School in 1967 and traded a full ride basketball scholarship to TVCC in Ontario Oregon for the Army. Ed served two tours in Vietnam, leaving the Army in 1971. Returning to the Willamette Valley, he met and married Susan Voight in 1973.
In the early years of the marriage Ed drove a mail truck for his father-in-law and managed Willamette Seed & Grain Company. There was always a truck some place in his routine. The couple welcomed their first child in 1975 and four months later the young family journeyed east to the little town of New Plymouth Idaho. There he joined the Bunce family Farm implement business. These were good years both personally and professionally. It was during this time that 3 more children were added to the line-up. In 1989 Ed independently pursued his passion of trucks and owning his own business. He enjoyed working for himself and working with the farmers that he hauled hay for.
In 2002 the marriage ended and the union had resulted in 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Ed is preceded in death by his father Frank, mother Margaret, and brother Richard. He leaves a sister Bobbi (80) of Caldwell. His children, daughters Tracy-Rod Johnson of McCall Idaho, Kristie- Kade Wilson of Eagle Idaho, sons Toby-Amy Bunce of McCall Idaho, Tim Bunce of Redmond Oregon. 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
We will miss dad’s unforgettable laugh and sense of humor. RIP
The family will be holding a private military with honors service on Friday April 7th at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. (Family only)
There will also be a Celebration of Life on Friday April 28th held at Sunnyside Farms in Weiser Idaho, from 1-5pm. All are welcome.