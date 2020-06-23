Edward ‘Ed’ Scott Kautz
July 12, 1956 - April 20, 2020
WEISER
After more than a year of ferociously fighting cancer, it’s with broken hearts that we announce on Monday, April 20th, 2020 Big Eddie Kautz passed away. Until the very end he fought with the same powerful aggression that he ran a football or crushed a softball. All this with the big heart and contagious smile that drew us all to him and kept us coming back for more.
In his youth, Ed was a force to be reckoned with. A gentle giant that couldn’t find a sport he wasn’t good at or a person he couldn’t make his friend. His parents, Reuben and Mary, indulged Ed’s busy nature and hauled him and his brother, Larry, and sister, Kathy, to any game, meet, or event their hearts desired. Ed shared often the many stories of his glory days and he came away from them with lifelong friends that he valued beyond words.
As an adult, Ed vehemently and intentionally refused to ever really grow up. A generous, hardworking, caring man who would take any opportunity he could to make someone smile…or blush. Ed had two kids, Megan and Kory. Between Ed and his kids, a lifelong battle of who was prouder of the other ensued. Ed happily wore countless bruises while patiently assuring Megan someday she’d throw strikes, and burned the midnight oil with Kory on his steady stream of mechanical projects. Ed gave all he had and more to his kids and over the last year discovered a new phase of life and love as the best grandfather little Kashlynn could ask for.
Even up until the very end, Ed worried that his passing would bring sadness. As his family, we ask that you join us in remembering this great, goofy man with a smile. At his request, in the presence of beer and pizza, we will have a celebration of life in his honor. Please join us July 11th at Ruszoni’s Pizza in Weiser. The celebration will be open house style from 4pm - 10pm. We look forward to seeing you there and sharing memories of Big Ed.
